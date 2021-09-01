Previous
Next
Young Ones are So Patient by milaniet
Photo 3496

Young Ones are So Patient

I hadn't seen any of the scissortail flycatchers this month - they were probably hunting cooler areas! But this young one with his so short tail was quite patient with me approaching for his portrait.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
957% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a sweet little one! Great capture.
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise