Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3496
Young Ones are So Patient
I hadn't seen any of the scissortail flycatchers this month - they were probably hunting cooler areas! But this young one with his so short tail was quite patient with me approaching for his portrait.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7319
photos
296
followers
173
following
957% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th August 2021 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
scissortail
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a sweet little one! Great capture.
September 2nd, 2021
