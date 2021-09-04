Previous
Flourishing By the River by milaniet
Photo 3499

Flourishing By the River

On the edge of the bank to the river, these - I'm guessing - flowers of the ageratum family maybe - are the only thing blooming in this heat and no rain for several weeks. So ready for something new!
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Milanie

@milaniet
George ace
Lovely colour contrast and DOF
September 4th, 2021  
jo ace
Beautiful colours and detail.
September 4th, 2021  
