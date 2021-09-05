Previous
Getting a Long Drink by milaniet
Photo 3500

Getting a Long Drink

Spotted quite a few clouded and cloudless sulphurs down by the creek today - this one at least stopped for a drink. They do like the cardinal flowers that grow this time of year in the shallow creek.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful closeup. He’s beautiful.
September 6th, 2021  
