Another Wet Wet Morning by milaniet
Another Wet Wet Morning

This time I wore an old pair of shoes. Not sure what these tiny flowers are, but they sure caught the dew in the early light. Like the mornings (high 60's) better than these afternoons (90's)
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Milanie

@milaniet
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shapes and color! Love your DOF too.
September 8th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
They are sweet! We are hot early and late right now.
September 8th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Love the sparkly dew drops on the tiny flowers!
September 8th, 2021  
Allison Maltese ace
What a lovely sparkle the dew made on these spiky flowers. I like the overall pattern.
September 8th, 2021  
