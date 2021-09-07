Sign up
Photo 3502
Another Wet Wet Morning
This time I wore an old pair of shoes. Not sure what these tiny flowers are, but they sure caught the dew in the early light. Like the mornings (high 60's) better than these afternoons (90's)
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th September 2021 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
dew
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shapes and color! Love your DOF too.
September 8th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
They are sweet! We are hot early and late right now.
September 8th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Love the sparkly dew drops on the tiny flowers!
September 8th, 2021
Allison Maltese
ace
What a lovely sparkle the dew made on these spiky flowers. I like the overall pattern.
September 8th, 2021
