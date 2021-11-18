Sign up
Photo 3574
Tiny Lichen Almost Makes Abstract Art
Spotted a large/ish mass of the tiny white lichen at the base of some bushes out on the rocks. Wonder what always calls me to the tiny things - not as good with the overall picture :)
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Tags
white
,
nature
,
lichen
Sand Lily
I tend to do that as well. Nice shot.
November 19th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
November 19th, 2021
Mags
ace
What a beautiful shot of reindeer lichen!
November 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
Fabulous closeup
November 19th, 2021
