Tiny Lichen Almost Makes Abstract Art by milaniet
Tiny Lichen Almost Makes Abstract Art

Spotted a large/ish mass of the tiny white lichen at the base of some bushes out on the rocks. Wonder what always calls me to the tiny things - not as good with the overall picture :)
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Sand Lily
I tend to do that as well. Nice shot.
November 19th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
November 19th, 2021  
Mags ace
What a beautiful shot of reindeer lichen!
November 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Fabulous closeup
November 19th, 2021  
