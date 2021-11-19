Previous
Next
So You Like This Weather? by milaniet
Photo 3575

So You Like This Weather?

I am far more accustomed to seeing blue jays and cardinals - and when lucky, some woodpeckers that I am bluebirds at this time of year. What a nice surprise.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
979% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
November 19th, 2021  
sarah ace
One of my absolute favorite birds— lucky you that he held still for his portrait! Fav
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise