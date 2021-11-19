Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3575
So You Like This Weather?
I am far more accustomed to seeing blue jays and cardinals - and when lucky, some woodpeckers that I am bluebirds at this time of year. What a nice surprise.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7404
photos
297
followers
177
following
979% complete
View this month »
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Latest from all albums
2337
2338
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th November 2021 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
bluebird
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty!
November 19th, 2021
sarah
ace
One of my absolute favorite birds— lucky you that he held still for his portrait! Fav
November 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close