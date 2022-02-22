Previous
Next
Exploding Cattail by milaniet
Photo 3655

Exploding Cattail

Too cold and windy to walk outside today so this is from last Tuesday. Temperature dropped 20 degrees in 2 hours this morning. Expecting rain/ice the next two days. So here's a happy shot from earlier.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
We were in the lower 50's today- but it's supposed to go down to 11 tomorrow. Oh please Spring, come and stay!
February 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise