Photo 3655
Exploding Cattail
Too cold and windy to walk outside today so this is from last Tuesday. Temperature dropped 20 degrees in 2 hours this morning. Expecting rain/ice the next two days. So here's a happy shot from earlier.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
1
0
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th February 2022 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
cattail
,
for2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
We were in the lower 50's today- but it's supposed to go down to 11 tomorrow. Oh please Spring, come and stay!
February 23rd, 2022
