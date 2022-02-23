Sign up
Photo 3656
Bet It was this Frosty Today, Too
Took this a few days ago - fortunately - as I haven't been able to get out of the house at all today - has been sleeting since last night and it's supposed to turn to ice later tonight. Ok, spring, where are you?
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7511
photos
295
followers
178
following
1001% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th February 2022 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
leaf
,
frost
,
for2022
