Photo 3664
Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep
Imagine this poor daffodil is so confused by these crazy temperatures. There were 3 others standing up though. This one must have been just worn out!
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
5
3
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th March 2022 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
daffodil
Mags
ace
Poor thing! I can just imagine how it feels. From 87 yesterday - down to 22 this coming Sunday. The wisteria is going to get hit again this year.
March 10th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Tired from the weather but still pretty. I hope it keeps his head up for you tomorrow.
March 10th, 2022
Janet B.
ace
Fabulous title for this shot! I love the contrast between the still pretty flower and the rock. Well seen and captured!
March 10th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Some days are like that! 😁 Lovely shot.
March 10th, 2022
sarah
ace
Kind of feel the same way
March 10th, 2022
