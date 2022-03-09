Previous
Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep by milaniet
Photo 3664

Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep

Imagine this poor daffodil is so confused by these crazy temperatures. There were 3 others standing up though. This one must have been just worn out!
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Milanie

Mags ace
Poor thing! I can just imagine how it feels. From 87 yesterday - down to 22 this coming Sunday. The wisteria is going to get hit again this year.
March 10th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Tired from the weather but still pretty. I hope it keeps his head up for you tomorrow.
March 10th, 2022  
Janet B. ace
Fabulous title for this shot! I love the contrast between the still pretty flower and the rock. Well seen and captured!
March 10th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Some days are like that! 😁 Lovely shot.
March 10th, 2022  
sarah ace
Kind of feel the same way
March 10th, 2022  
