Watch Out Johnny-Jump Up - Snow's Coming! by milaniet
Photo 3665

Watch Out Johnny-Jump Up - Snow's Coming!

Sure hope the forecast is wrong for tomorrow - it's in the 60's right now when I took this picture and it's supposed to snow tomorrow afternoon! Really getting hard to believe all this.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Milanie

Linda Godwin
Gorgeous especially with the droplets. Yes everything is going to get nipped this weekend by the low temps coming in.
March 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 10th, 2022  
KWind ace
Such a pretty flower!
March 10th, 2022  
