Photo 3671
Celebrating the Sunny Day
First Meadowlark of the season - and you sure had no trouble finding him - was so joyful in his singing that morning. I'm trying hard to get back to regular posting and commenting, but the harder I try the further behind I get!
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
nature
bird
meadowlark
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Wow, amazing capture! Love that wide open beak singing her heart out.
March 19th, 2022
