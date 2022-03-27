Sign up
Photo 3677
Trying to be Incognito
Half hidden by the taller grasses - that's a low spot in the field behind him - stays wet except in the middle of July! Do love that red rim around the Killdeer's eye. Better on black.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7546
photos
291
followers
164
following
1007% complete
View this month »
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
killdeer
