Trying to be Incognito by milaniet
Photo 3677

Trying to be Incognito

Half hidden by the taller grasses - that's a low spot in the field behind him - stays wet except in the middle of July! Do love that red rim around the Killdeer's eye. Better on black.
27th March 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
