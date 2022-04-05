Standing Tall

These little grape hyacinth caused much trouble. While laying down to shoot their picture, my cell phone dropped out of my pocket without me noticing it! Didn't discover that until 7 that night. Knew this was the only place it could have happened, so in the dark went back down and looked. No phone. Put it on FB and a neighbor told me to check with the police. A lady had given her one she found down there and didn't know how to return it. Isn't it wonderful that there are still such good people in the world!