Photo 3688
Yesterday's View from Atop the Pig Trail
BOB. Went to NW Arkansas and took the scenic way home - the Pig Trail (aka Hwy 23N). The name comes from the connection between I-40 and Fayetteville - home of the Arkansas Razorbacks. It's a twisty but beautiful drive. No sign of spring here.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7573
photos
293
followers
166
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
7th April 2022 12:19pm
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
clouds
,
valley
,
hills
Mags
ace
Wow! What a gorgeous view. The sky is amazing!
April 8th, 2022
