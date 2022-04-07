Sign up
Photo 3687
And Not on the Wire Fence
Was really happy to find this mockingbird in a better setting for a change. Little by little, we're seeing a few more birds show up. Might have been blown away today if they weren't hanging on.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7570
photos
293
followers
166
following
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
mockingbird
Sharon Lee
ace
So sweet
April 8th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
April 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a crystal clear capture!
April 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
The wind has been astonishing lately. This is a beautiful bird!
April 8th, 2022
