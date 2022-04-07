Previous
And Not on the Wire Fence by milaniet
Photo 3687

And Not on the Wire Fence

Was really happy to find this mockingbird in a better setting for a change. Little by little, we're seeing a few more birds show up. Might have been blown away today if they weren't hanging on.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
So sweet
April 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Lovely
April 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a crystal clear capture!
April 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
The wind has been astonishing lately. This is a beautiful bird!
April 8th, 2022  
