Photo 3692
The Bluebird House
aka Terra Cotta Studies - can't guess how many of these little bluebirds are on display here - you can walk in the small octagon shaped enclosure and really pick one up if you'd like. They sell them in their gift shot.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
7th April 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fayetteville
,
bluebirds
,
blass
,
terracottastudios
