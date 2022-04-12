Previous
The Bluebird House by milaniet
Photo 3692

The Bluebird House

aka Terra Cotta Studies - can't guess how many of these little bluebirds are on display here - you can walk in the small octagon shaped enclosure and really pick one up if you'd like. They sell them in their gift shot.
12th April 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

