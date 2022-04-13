Sign up
Photo 3693
Moving Farther North
BOB.The sunset from 2 nights ago - hasn't stopped raining since! Did notice that the sunset has moved quite a bit farther north than the last time I took this shot. Better reflections in water than sky color
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th April 2023 7:42pm
Tags
nature
,
sunset
