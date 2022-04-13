Previous
Moving Farther North by milaniet
Photo 3693

Moving Farther North

BOB.The sunset from 2 nights ago - hasn't stopped raining since! Did notice that the sunset has moved quite a bit farther north than the last time I took this shot. Better reflections in water than sky color
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

