Photo 3705
Mayapples are Coming!
Only one place within my walk that I've ever seen these Mayapples -they are so lush looking at the edge of the woods. Hopefully I can peek under and see some flowers soon.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
mapapple
Mags
ace
I haven't seen any of these since the last time I was in the Smoky Mountains. Gorgeous capture!!!
April 26th, 2022
Barb
ace
I have never heard of these, Milanie! What kind of flowers do they get? Nice frame-filling green!
April 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful fresh greens
April 26th, 2022
Milanie
ace
@bjywamer
The flowers are white or cream colored with yellow stamens. The plant only grows about 12" tall and the flower is below the leaves, so it's a trick to get a shot of them.
April 26th, 2022
