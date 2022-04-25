Previous
Mayapples are Coming! by milaniet
Photo 3705

Mayapples are Coming!

Only one place within my walk that I've ever seen these Mayapples -they are so lush looking at the edge of the woods. Hopefully I can peek under and see some flowers soon.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags
I haven't seen any of these since the last time I was in the Smoky Mountains. Gorgeous capture!!!
April 26th, 2022  
Barb
I have never heard of these, Milanie! What kind of flowers do they get? Nice frame-filling green!
April 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful fresh greens
April 26th, 2022  
Milanie
@bjywamer The flowers are white or cream colored with yellow stamens. The plant only grows about 12" tall and the flower is below the leaves, so it's a trick to get a shot of them.
April 26th, 2022  
