Photo 3721
A Positive for Rain - Drops!
One from a few days ago when we were having nothing but rain - has now turned full time humid summer here.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th May 2022 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
drops
,
rose
Linda Godwin
A beauty! Love how you captured this with the water droplets!
May 11th, 2022
