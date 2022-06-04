Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3744
One of the Healthy Plants
with a very strange name. The scientific name is prunella vulgaris, also known as heal-all, self-heal, woundwart, and blue curls (like the last best) It is quite a plant. This one is about finished flowering. It is a medicinal plant in the wild.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7701
photos
286
followers
160
following
1025% complete
View this month »
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
3742
3743
3744
Latest from all albums
3740
2434
3741
2435
3742
3743
2436
3744
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd June 2022 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
field
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close