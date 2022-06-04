Previous
One of the Healthy Plants by milaniet
One of the Healthy Plants

with a very strange name. The scientific name is prunella vulgaris, also known as heal-all, self-heal, woundwart, and blue curls (like the last best) It is quite a plant. This one is about finished flowering. It is a medicinal plant in the wild.
