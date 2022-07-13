Sign up
Photo 3784
Made It to Oregon
Now I've seen from the Atlantic to the Pacific! Note that I'm not in a tank top and shorts - how about cuddleduds and sweatshirt - and loving it.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7751
photos
289
followers
162
following
1036% complete
Tags
oregon
selfie
pacificocean
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot of you Milanie, you sure are looking good and very happy there. Enjoy
July 15th, 2022
