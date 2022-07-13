Previous
Made It to Oregon by milaniet
Photo 3784

Made It to Oregon

Now I've seen from the Atlantic to the Pacific! Note that I'm not in a tank top and shorts - how about cuddleduds and sweatshirt - and loving it.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Milanie

Diana ace
Such a lovely shot of you Milanie, you sure are looking good and very happy there. Enjoy
July 15th, 2022  
