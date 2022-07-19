Previous
The Beauty of Oregon Continues by milaniet
Photo 3790

The Beauty of Oregon Continues

BOB. I was amazed at the variety and size of the beautiful flowers everywhere along the Pacific Coast. You may see a lot more pictures of them - they say the temperatures won't dip below 100 until at least the end of the month. Ugh!
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Milanie

Esther Rosenberg ace
This is very pretty, Love the POV, The white flower petals are so perfect!
July 19th, 2022  
Rick ace
Beautiful flowers. Great shot.
July 19th, 2022  
