Photo 3790
The Beauty of Oregon Continues
BOB. I was amazed at the variety and size of the beautiful flowers everywhere along the Pacific Coast. You may see a lot more pictures of them - they say the temperatures won't dip below 100 until at least the end of the month. Ugh!
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7756
photos
288
followers
161
following
1038% complete
View this month »
3783
3784
3785
3786
3787
3788
3789
3790
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2022 10:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daisies
,
oregon
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is very pretty, Love the POV, The white flower petals are so perfect!
July 19th, 2022
Rick
ace
Beautiful flowers. Great shot.
July 19th, 2022
