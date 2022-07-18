Previous
Sunset at Arch Cape by milaniet
Photo 3789

Sunset at Arch Cape

This was taken about a 3 minute walk from the cottage where I'm staying. Had hoped for more evenings like this, but didn't happen. Blessed to watch this one. Did I mention I don't want to go home!
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Diana ace
Oh how I can understand you Milanie, I feel for you! Such a magical capture with wonderful colour and silhouettes.
July 18th, 2022  
