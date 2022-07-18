Sign up
Photo 3789
Sunset at Arch Cape
This was taken about a 3 minute walk from the cottage where I'm staying. Had hoped for more evenings like this, but didn't happen. Blessed to watch this one. Did I mention I don't want to go home!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7755
photos
288
followers
161
following
1038% complete
View this month »
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
3787
3788
3789
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th July 2022 10:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
oregon
,
pacificocean
Diana
ace
Oh how I can understand you Milanie, I feel for you! Such a magical capture with wonderful colour and silhouettes.
July 18th, 2022
