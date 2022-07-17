Previous
Just Down the Road by milaniet
Just Down the Road

BOB. I sure am going to miss the sound of the waves when I leave tomorrow - and the wonderful cool temperatures. Going home to 107 my granddaughter texted me. I may not get on that plane! This is just a 5 minute walk from the cottage I'm renting.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Milanie

