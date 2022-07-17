Sign up
Photo 3788
Just Down the Road
BOB. I sure am going to miss the sound of the waves when I leave tomorrow - and the wonderful cool temperatures. Going home to 107 my granddaughter texted me. I may not get on that plane! This is just a 5 minute walk from the cottage I'm renting.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2022 9:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
oregon
,
pacificocean
