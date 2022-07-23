Sign up
Photo 3794
Beautiful Tall Trees
BOB. The roads to many of Oregon's coastal state parks, as well as many parts of the highway to that area, were all lined with tall tall trees. Had no traffic coming so I just stopped and got out for a shot
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
oregon
Mags
ace
Beautiful greens!
July 23rd, 2022
Judith Johnson
Lovely disappearing roadway surrounded by the trees
July 23rd, 2022
