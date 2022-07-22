Previous
Indian Beach Surfer by milaniet
Indian Beach Surfer

BOB. This was one of the most enjoyable afternoons on the Oregon beach - watching the surfers - waves were definitely better here so quite a few were out trying.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Milanie

Margaret Brown ace
Super action capture!
July 22nd, 2022  
