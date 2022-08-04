Previous
Wish All Days Would Start Like This by milaniet
Wish All Days Would Start Like This

Been a while since I've seen a good sunrise - according to www.sunsetwx there was a chance of a little early color so I left early for my walk and was in just the right spot!
4th August 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Esther Rosenberg ace
Well, that will wake you up. A beautiful splash of color in the morning will sure do good.
August 4th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It’s perfect!
August 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
WOW!
August 4th, 2022  
