And Away She Goes Again by milaniet
Photo 3814

And Away She Goes Again

The ruby throated hummingbirds up at Mt. Magazine seemed to be in a really playful mood when I was there last week. Hardly stayed still at all and spent as much time in the trees as they did at the feeders.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Sand Lily ace
These are so hard to get. Great capture.
August 12th, 2022  
