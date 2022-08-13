Sign up
Photo 3815
Desperation
That's what I was feeling when hunting a shot - then I saw the note about b&w shadows - while nothing of great interest, best I could do in the back yard. Some better on black.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7782
photos
287
followers
160
following
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
Views
13
3
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
14th August 2022 12:47pm
Sizes
shadows
,
bw-73
Allison Maltese
ace
Still - it is a lovely portrait of this chair with some nicely defined shadows.
August 14th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think it works nicely in black and white. Your bench casts a really nice shadow.
August 14th, 2022
Bill
ace
I enjoyed this shot. the black and white really worked. I think it may have been boring in color.
August 14th, 2022
