Previous
Next
Desperation by milaniet
Photo 3815

Desperation

That's what I was feeling when hunting a shot - then I saw the note about b&w shadows - while nothing of great interest, best I could do in the back yard. Some better on black.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Still - it is a lovely portrait of this chair with some nicely defined shadows.
August 14th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think it works nicely in black and white. Your bench casts a really nice shadow.
August 14th, 2022  
Bill ace
I enjoyed this shot. the black and white really worked. I think it may have been boring in color.
August 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise