Photo 3829
The Crepe Myrtle are in Full Bloom
I've never been able to take a picture of a crepe myrtle bush that I've been happy with - but this is definitely the closest I've come. Finally, not as many hot spots!
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
2
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7796
photos
286
followers
160
following
1049% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th August 2022 9:22am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
pink
,
bush
,
crepemyrtle
Walks @ 7
ace
So vivid
August 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 28th, 2022
