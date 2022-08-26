Previous
Below the Bridge by milaniet
Below the Bridge

Not sure what it is that fascinates me so about the look below the bridge over the Arkansas River. The tones on a cloudy day were good.
Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Photo Details

Jan Talmon ace
Nice composition. Unusual POV.
August 26th, 2022  
JeannieC57
OMG --- those textures ...where do I begin? Starred !!!
August 26th, 2022  
KV ace
Nice light and stellar reflections.
August 26th, 2022  
Bucktree
Beautiful reflections.
August 26th, 2022  
