Photo 3828
Below the Bridge
Not sure what it is that fascinates me so about the look below the bridge over the Arkansas River. The tones on a cloudy day were good.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7795
photos
285
followers
160
following
1048% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th August 2022 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
ozark
,
arkansasriver
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice composition. Unusual POV.
August 26th, 2022
JeannieC57
OMG --- those textures ...where do I begin? Starred !!!
August 26th, 2022
KV
ace
Nice light and stellar reflections.
August 26th, 2022
Bucktree
Beautiful reflections.
August 26th, 2022
