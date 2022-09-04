Sign up
Photo 3837
Lots of Webs - No Dewdrops
When I saw that the humidity was to be in the high 90's early yesterday morning, I had hopes of finally finding some spider webs. Well, the webs were there and it was wet as could be, but no nice dewdrops. The spider did good work though.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
spiderweb
