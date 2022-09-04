Previous
Lots of Webs - No Dewdrops by milaniet
Lots of Webs - No Dewdrops

When I saw that the humidity was to be in the high 90's early yesterday morning, I had hopes of finally finding some spider webs. Well, the webs were there and it was wet as could be, but no nice dewdrops. The spider did good work though.
4th September 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

