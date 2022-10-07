Previous
Oh, What a Beautiful Morning by milaniet
Photo 3869

Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Now I'll be humming that! Just barely made it to the top of Mt. Magazine in time to catch the sun rising over the far hills. Knew where to stop when I spotted 4 cars with people and their cameras :)
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Milanie

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2022  
