Photo 3869
Oh, What a Beautiful Morning
Now I'll be humming that! Just barely made it to the top of Mt. Magazine in time to catch the sun rising over the far hills. Knew where to stop when I spotted 4 cars with people and their cameras :)
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7841
photos
285
followers
160
following
9
1
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
4th October 2022 7:07am
Tags
sunrise
,
arkansas
,
mt.magazine
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2022
