The Beauty of Early Morning by milaniet
The Beauty of Early Morning

Waited two minutes longer and the color really intensified. Just don't get to see enough sunrises. Not sure how I managed to skip a day.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Milanie

Mags ace
Another beautiful sunrise in your neck of the country. =)
October 8th, 2022  
John M ace
I find it so difficult getting up this early, but boy did it pay off for you! Lovely silhouettes as well.
October 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Just beautiful. It’s always so amazing at sunrise or sunset how the light and color change in just a minute or two.
October 8th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Makes getting up early worth while! But alas, I am never up early enough!
October 8th, 2022  
