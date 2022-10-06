Sign up
Photo 3869
The Beauty of Early Morning
Waited two minutes longer and the color really intensified. Just don't get to see enough sunrises. Not sure how I managed to skip a day.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7842
photos
284
followers
160
following
1060% complete
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th October 2022 7:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
Mags
ace
Another beautiful sunrise in your neck of the country. =)
October 8th, 2022
John M
ace
I find it so difficult getting up this early, but boy did it pay off for you! Lovely silhouettes as well.
October 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Just beautiful. It’s always so amazing at sunrise or sunset how the light and color change in just a minute or two.
October 8th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Makes getting up early worth while! But alas, I am never up early enough!
October 8th, 2022
