Photo 3880
One of My Favorite Fall Drives
This is a much drier Haw Creek Falls this year. The 1-1/2 hour drive was pretty though not at full color. It was a lot easier to walk back on those rocks which weren't under water this year!
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
4
2
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th October 2022 9:20am
nature
reflections
fall
creek
hawcreek
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful….
October 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
October 17th, 2022
Gosia
ace
So beautiful
October 17th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
How pretty.
October 17th, 2022
