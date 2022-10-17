Previous
One of My Favorite Fall Drives by milaniet
Photo 3880

One of My Favorite Fall Drives

This is a much drier Haw Creek Falls this year. The 1-1/2 hour drive was pretty though not at full color. It was a lot easier to walk back on those rocks which weren't under water this year!
Milanie

Bill Davidson
Very beautiful….
October 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
October 17th, 2022  
Gosia ace
So beautiful
October 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
How pretty.
October 17th, 2022  
