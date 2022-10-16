Previous
Blue Aster Hiding in the Woods by milaniet
Blue Aster Hiding in the Woods

So tiny - yet the stand out immediately. Love finding these tiny flowers in the darkness of the woods. Nice on black
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
Beautiful little wildflowers. =)
October 17th, 2022  
