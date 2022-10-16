Sign up
Photo 3879
Blue Aster Hiding in the Woods
So tiny - yet the stand out immediately. Love finding these tiny flowers in the darkness of the woods. Nice on black
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
1
1
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th October 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
flower
,
woods
,
aster
Mags
ace
Beautiful little wildflowers. =)
October 17th, 2022
