First and Only Monarch of the Year by milaniet
Photo 3878

First and Only Monarch of the Year

Found this pretty - and cooperative - monarch while working downtown in the flower beds. He let me get several shots while planting the fall mums and pansies.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Milanie

@milaniet
