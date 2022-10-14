Previous
Next
Prepared for Takeoff by milaniet
Photo 3877

Prepared for Takeoff

One last egret shot ( until I get lucky again). I was so surprised he stayed in one place for so long.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Beautiful
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise