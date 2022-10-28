Sign up
Photo 3891
Looking Over the Valley
Have been stopping here for at least 15 Octobers - Sam's Throne in north central Arkansas. The view looking down in the valley is awesome and not a bad trail to get to it. Color better on black.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
6
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7862
photos
286
followers
160
following
1066% complete
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
Views
14
Comments
6
6
Fav's
5
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th October 2022 1:48pm
nature
,
trees
,
fall
,
arkansas
,
bluffs
,
sam'sthrone
jackie edwards
ace
Gorgeous view! I'm sure it's a treat every year.
October 28th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful view!
October 28th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh wow. Is that ever beautiful.
October 28th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous fall capture
October 28th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Lovely autumn colors on the valley floor.
October 28th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 28th, 2022
