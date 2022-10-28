Previous
Looking Over the Valley by milaniet
Looking Over the Valley

Have been stopping here for at least 15 Octobers - Sam's Throne in north central Arkansas. The view looking down in the valley is awesome and not a bad trail to get to it. Color better on black.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Milanie

jackie edwards ace
Gorgeous view! I'm sure it's a treat every year.
October 28th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful view!
October 28th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh wow. Is that ever beautiful.
October 28th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous fall capture
October 28th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Lovely autumn colors on the valley floor.
October 28th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 28th, 2022  
