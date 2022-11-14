Sign up
Looks Like the Dewdrops Would Slide Off
BOB. One rather large fungi ball covered in dew drops - not sure I've seen a round one like this before. Though the dewdrops were neat.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th November 2022 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
fungi
,
dewdrops
Mags
ace
Oh! Great specimen and capture!
November 14th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 14th, 2022
Babs
ace
What an interesting close up.
November 14th, 2022
