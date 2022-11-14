Previous
Looks Like the Dewdrops Would Slide Off by milaniet
BOB. One rather large fungi ball covered in dew drops - not sure I've seen a round one like this before. Though the dewdrops were neat.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Mags ace
Oh! Great specimen and capture!
November 14th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
What an interesting close up.
November 14th, 2022  
