Photo 3909
One Last Look at Fall Color
BOB. The leaves are falling quickly - far more bare limbs than ones with leaves now. But up to two days ago, the leaves were still beautiful.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
leaves
orange
fall
KV
ace
Brilliant and beautiful. Fav!
November 15th, 2022
judith deacon
Beautiful. Fav
November 15th, 2022
