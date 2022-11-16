Previous
The Last Blast of Fall Color by milaniet
The Last Blast of Fall Color

Taken on my walk on Mt. Magazine - surprised to see this much russet still holding on the trees. That's the Arkansas River Valley down below.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
Gorgeous and vast view!
November 16th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A fabulous view and nice colours
November 16th, 2022  
judith deacon
That's some view and wonderful colour.
November 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
November 16th, 2022  
haskar ace
Amazing scene and colours.
November 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful scene.
November 16th, 2022  
