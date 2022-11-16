Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3910
The Last Blast of Fall Color
Taken on my walk on Mt. Magazine - surprised to see this much russet still holding on the trees. That's the Arkansas River Valley down below.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
6
3
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th November 2022 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
fall
,
arkansas
,
mtmagazine
Mags
ace
Gorgeous and vast view!
November 16th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A fabulous view and nice colours
November 16th, 2022
judith deacon
That's some view and wonderful colour.
November 16th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 16th, 2022
haskar
ace
Amazing scene and colours.
November 16th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful scene.
November 16th, 2022
