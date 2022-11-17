Sign up
Photo 3911
We Didn't Get Much But it was Pretty
Like the way the red color showed against the light snow . Still way too early for this though :)
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
0
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
snow
nature
leaf
Bill
Those oak leave really stand out with the snow.
November 17th, 2022
