We Didn't Get Much But it was Pretty by milaniet
Photo 3911

We Didn't Get Much But it was Pretty

Like the way the red color showed against the light snow . Still way too early for this though :)
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Milanie

Bill ace
Those oak leave really stand out with the snow.
November 17th, 2022  
