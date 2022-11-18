Sign up
Photo 3912
Cold Cold Morning
The best thing about the low temperatures in the early morning is the neat mist that comes off the water. Liked just the hint of reflection. Use to go swimming here.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7885
photos
287
followers
162
following
1071% complete
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th November 2022 7:59am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
water
,
mist
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very dramatic capture!
November 18th, 2022
Babs
ace
Oh, so atmospheric, looks gorgeous on black. fav.
November 18th, 2022
