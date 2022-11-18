Previous
Cold Cold Morning by milaniet
Photo 3912

Cold Cold Morning

The best thing about the low temperatures in the early morning is the neat mist that comes off the water. Liked just the hint of reflection. Use to go swimming here.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Milanie

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very dramatic capture!
November 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh, so atmospheric, looks gorgeous on black. fav.
November 18th, 2022  
