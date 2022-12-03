Sign up
Photo 3927
Just Before Sunset
Went to check on the pelicans a little before sunset - none in sight but as I looked down the campground road, this golden tree was just shining as bright as could be.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
8
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
2nd December 2022 5:30pm
tree
nature
gold
fall
