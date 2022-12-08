Sign up
Photo 3932
The Temperatures Dropped
Can't believe the difference in one week. It has been ridiculously warm this week when just a week ago we had lots of nice frost. Rained all day today.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7905
photos
288
followers
162
following
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
frost
