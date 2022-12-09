Previous
Must Remember to Fill that Feeder by milaniet
Photo 3933

Must Remember to Fill that Feeder

I've been missing the birds that usually show up in December - now noticed why - hadn't filled the feeders in two weeks probably. Just went out of my mind. Fortunately, it's been warm and hope they've made out on their own.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Erika ace
Beautiful bird. I like the orange.
December 9th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot and details
December 9th, 2022  
George ace
Wow! Beautiful shot, such detail.
December 9th, 2022  
