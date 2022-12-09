Sign up
Photo 3933
Must Remember to Fill that Feeder
I've been missing the birds that usually show up in December - now noticed why - hadn't filled the feeders in two weeks probably. Just went out of my mind. Fortunately, it's been warm and hope they've made out on their own.
9th December 2022
3
4
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red-bellied
Erika
ace
Beautiful bird. I like the orange.
December 9th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shot and details
December 9th, 2022
George
ace
Wow! Beautiful shot, such detail.
December 9th, 2022
