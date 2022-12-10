Previous
Alert and Ready by milaniet
Photo 3934

Alert and Ready

Not sure the door had totally closed from refilling the feeder before the cardinal appeared. Guess he was ready! Anything edible is buried under 6" of dead leaves in the backyard.
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Perfect shot!
December 10th, 2022  
