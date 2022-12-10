Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3934
Alert and Ready
Not sure the door had totally closed from refilling the feeder before the cardinal appeared. Guess he was ready! Anything edible is buried under 6" of dead leaves in the backyard.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7907
photos
288
followers
162
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th December 2022 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
cardinal
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shot!
December 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close