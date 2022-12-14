Sign up
Photo 3938
50th Hanging of the Stocking
My daughter made the sequened stocking back when she was in Girl Scouts and it's hung on the tree every year since (she's almost 61) Fun memories
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
2
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7911
photos
288
followers
162
following
1078% complete
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th December 2022 12:57pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornament
Mags
ace
What a lovely little treasure!
December 14th, 2022
Cathy
Wonderful memories to treasure!
December 14th, 2022
