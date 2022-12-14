Previous
50th Hanging of the Stocking by milaniet
50th Hanging of the Stocking

My daughter made the sequened stocking back when she was in Girl Scouts and it's hung on the tree every year since (she's almost 61) Fun memories
Mags ace
What a lovely little treasure!
December 14th, 2022  
Cathy
Wonderful memories to treasure!
December 14th, 2022  
