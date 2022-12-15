Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3939
A Colorado Memory
I try to find a Christmas ornament from each trip that I take the last few years. This beautiful aspen leaf reminds me about the wonderful fall trip I took to Colorado three years ago. Like having a tree full of memories
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7912
photos
288
followers
161
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th December 2022 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornament
jo
ace
Very pretty, I recalled one of your photos of Aspen trees, so nice to have this as a memory.
December 15th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
I think that you've captured the golden essence of aspen leaves.
December 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close