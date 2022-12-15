Previous
A Colorado Memory by milaniet
A Colorado Memory

I try to find a Christmas ornament from each trip that I take the last few years. This beautiful aspen leaf reminds me about the wonderful fall trip I took to Colorado three years ago. Like having a tree full of memories
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
jo ace
Very pretty, I recalled one of your photos of Aspen trees, so nice to have this as a memory.
December 15th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
I think that you've captured the golden essence of aspen leaves.
December 15th, 2022  
